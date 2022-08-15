Seal Bay Resort owners make £5,000 donation to RNLI at Selsey

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The RNLI at Selsey has received a second donation of £5,000 from the town’s Seal Bay Resort (formerly Bunn Leisure) as it marked the annual Lifeboat Week.

Cove UK, which owns Seal Bay Resort, has made the donation to support the RNLI’s volunteer training and equipment programme

Last year, Cove UK donated £5,000 to the RNLI to specifically assist in the training of Tim Scott, a member of the Seal Bay Resort team and also a volunteer Selsey lifeboat crew member.

Cove UK has made a £5,000 donation to the RNLI at Selsey. Picture by Nicholas Leach

Every RNLI volunteer lifeboat crewmember undergoes intensive training to enable them to work safely and effectively on their lifeboat.

Graham Lewis, Commercial Director at Cove UK, said: ‘We know from our colleague Tim Scott about the rigorous training that the RNLI undertakes and we’re pleased that we can support this once again. Selsey has a historic bond with its lifeboat crew and Seal Bay Resort shares the town’s affinity with the RNLI.’

Mr Scott added: ‘We receive great support from people in Selsey and it’s brilliant that Seal Bay Resort has been able to provide more financial help to the service.