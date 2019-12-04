Seasonal creations set to delight visitors at 11th annual Alverstoke Christmas tree festival

LIGHTS, tinsel and baubles will delight Gosport residents as the Alverstoke Christmas tree festival is set to return.

Now in its 11th year, the festival has become a highly-anticipated event in the area due to its size, featuring more than 80 individually decorated trees.

Creations at Alverstoke's Christmas Tree Festival at St Mary's from previous years. ''Picture by: Malcolm Wells (171208-0636)

Another popular feature is the music provided throughout, as more than 600 musicians are set to entertain the crowds.

This community event is supported by charities, businesses, voluntary and statutory organisations, as well as local people and groups.

The festival will be open on Friday from 3pm to 7pm, Saturday from 11am to 6pm and Sunday from midday to 6pm, with thousands of people expected to turn up and enjoy the festive creations.

Entry is £3 with proceeds going to the church.

Last year’s spectacular event welcomed more than 4,000 guests, and organisers are hoping more will be tempted this year.