Pictured is: Knox White and Alfie Ruffell Picture: Keith Woodland (111221-33)

Retired sailor Knox White and pal Alfie Ruffell have united to launch their new community-led business scheme, the Rio-Vitalise Southsea Wellness Hub.

Set to launch officially on March 28, the firm is having a taster event this Saturday at Southsea’s Gaiety Bar in Southsea.

The event will be from 10am to midday, along with healthy food and drink options there will be a range of 15-minute taster sessions on offer, from hypnotherapy and meditation, to self-defence and HIIT workouts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event comes after the pair reached the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro in January raising £20,000 for charity – a huge achievement for 47-year-old Knox, who has progressive MS and needs to use a wheelchair.

Alfie said: ‘We’re looking to work with different wellness partners around Portsmouth. They’ll all be down at the Gaiety Bar on Saturday so people can really get a taste of what they deliver.’

Alfie is also the founder of Rio-Vitalise – a CBD merchant – which has partnered with Southsea Wellness Hub to become a base for individuals to drop in, receive support and join like-minded individuals, eager to better their mental and physical health.

The proposed Rio-Vitalise Southsea Wellness Hub on South Parade Pier

‘I’d say 60 per cent of my customers have mental health problems and they come to me for support,’ Alfie said.

‘Most people feel like they’ve been brushed away and handed antidepressants, there is a serious need for a community hub like this,’

Aside from classes held in the Gaiety Bar on Southsea Pier which includes sessions on mental and physical health, nutrition, photography and even breathing workshops, the Hub has also opened a crowdfunder to help fund the opening of their Kiosk.

This will be open from 6am - 11am, seven days a week and will offer a range of healthy snacks, frozen yoghurt, ‘bulletproof’ coffee and herbal teas, as well as acting as a centre to the community they plan to grow.

‘This is for the community, we’re coming together and supporting each other after this tough time,’ said Knox, co-founder of the Hub.

The Hub is particularly keen to create a community where men, in particular, can talk about their mental health without judgement, breaking down the stigma surrounding this topic.

To donate to the Hub visit crowdfunder.co.uk/p/rio-vitalise-southsea-wellness-hub.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron