The three-bed property is located in Merlin Close as an end-of-terrace family home.

It features a fitted kitchen, an enclosed rear garden – and no forward chain.

A representative from estate agents Town & Country Southern said the home is ideal for a family with it being situated in a cul-de-sac close to children’s play park and nursery.

The representative said: ‘The first floor has three bedrooms and a bathroom.

‘The property is offered with gas fired central heating, double glazing, fitted floor coverings throughout, an enclosed rear garden and two allocated parking spaces outside of the

property.

‘Being located close to local schools, amenities, bus routes and with no forward chain, early internal viewing of this property is highly recommended.’

1. The home's lounge The lounge features double glazed French doors leading to the rear garden. Photo: Town and Country Photo Sales

2. Another view of the property's lounge The lounge includes laminate flooring, two radiators, and a door to an understairs storage cupboard. Photo: Town and Country Photo Sales

3. The kitchen inside the three-bed home The kitchen features a comprehensive range of cream fronted wall and floor units, a single bowl stainless steel sink with mixer tap and drainer, four ring gas hob with electric oven under, as well as space and plumbing for a washing machine. Photo: Town and Country Photo Sales

4. The property's bathroom The bathroom comes with a panelled bath with shower attachment. Photo: Town and Country Photo Sales