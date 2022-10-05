See inside this three-bedroom Waterlooville property that has come on the market for £275,000
A FAMILY home with three bedrooms and two parking spaces has become in Waterlooville – here’s your chance to look inside the £275,000 property.
The three-bed property is located in Merlin Close as an end-of-terrace family home.
It features a fitted kitchen, an enclosed rear garden – and no forward chain.
A representative from estate agents Town & Country Southern said the home is ideal for a family with it being situated in a cul-de-sac close to children’s play park and nursery.
The representative said: ‘The first floor has three bedrooms and a bathroom.
‘The property is offered with gas fired central heating, double glazing, fitted floor coverings throughout, an enclosed rear garden and two allocated parking spaces outside of the
property.
‘Being located close to local schools, amenities, bus routes and with no forward chain, early internal viewing of this property is highly recommended.’