See Kings Theatre's Pompey Panto stars of Cinderella open the city's ice rink for the Christmas period

Grant Urquhart, (Channel 4’s First Dates regular), Ben Ofoedu, (Phats and Small), Jack Edwards, (Pompey Panto’s famous dame), and West End star Michelle Antrobus will all be cutting the ribbon on Friday, November 25, at 6.15pm.

There will then be an opportunity to meet the cast from the legendary Pompey Panto and have photos with them.

Panto favourite Jack Edwards, who is playing Fairy Godmother in this year’s production, said: ‘As the premiere panto in the city we are proud to have once again been invited by Portsmouth Ice Rinks to cut the ribbon at their opening this year! I am also looking forward to having a whizz around on the ice myself. The Pompey Panto at the Kings is synonymous with everything Christmas, and this is our 88th panto at The Kings. We have an amazing cast and this year’s show is bigger and better than ever.

Cinderella - Michell Antrobus and Prince Charming, Grant Urquhart at Queens Hotel, Southsea, Portsmouth on Tuesday 4th October 2022 Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘With the highest production values, it’s no surprise that we are considered the best panto on the south coast, not just in the city. So, what better way to add to that Christmas festivity than some Pompey Panto peeps on ice. We are looking forward to people coming down to the opening to say hello and watch me make a fool of myself ….again! You never know we might do Pompey Panto on ice next year!’