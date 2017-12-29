Selfless devotion to helping others earns select few New Year honours

SELFLESS people from across the Portsmouth area have been honoured for their dedication to helping others and making a difference.

Teachers, volunteers and civil servants have been named in the New Year Honours list, published today.

One of those to pick up a Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) was Lisa Baldock, from Fratton.

The 42-year-old, who was born with sensorineural hearing loss, has spent the past few years improving workplace practices for people who are deaf or disabled.

Lisa, who is a project manager in the Department of Work and Pensions, has set up and launched a number of schemes to support people while at work and has also fundraised for Hearing Dogs, a charity that provided her with guide dog Inca.

Receiving the MBE was a huge shock for Lisa.

She said: ‘I cried when I opened the letter and saw it.

‘I was delighted but also shocked. I wasn’t expecting it at all even though a lot of people said I deserve one because of the work I do.’

Lisa has used her own experiences of being deaf to help others. She set up the Disability Passport which gives tips to managers so they can understand the needs of their employees.

Since its launch, it is now used across the civil service.

Lisa added: ‘I have done a lot of work to help people disabilities and getting the MBE tops it all off.

‘I just want to inspire people who are deaf or disabled to never give up, there is always a way and a solution.’

Lisa’s husband Garry said he was proud of her.

He added: ‘I am so happy for her and pleased she has got an MBE. I can’t wait to tell everyone.’

Another on the MBE list was Christopher Hyson.

He was the youngest serving magistrate when he joined in 1976 at the age of 30 and after 40 years of service, Christopher has been made an MBE.

The 71-year-old from Portsmouth said: ‘It is truly an honour and it was completely unexpected.’

Christopher took on roles in both youth and adult courts in Portsmouth and Fareham.

He added: ‘Working as a magistrate was extremely rewarding and a very interesting experience all the way through.

‘It is really nice to get recognition for such a long service.’

Since the age of 15, he has been an organist at various churches across Portsmouth, giving 55 years of voluntary public service.

He said: ‘When I was an organist two of the stewards were magistrates and they were doing a recruiting drive and asked if I wanted to join.

‘I thought about it for a long time and then I joined up.’

Also on the list is Professor Michael Tipton, of Gosport. A professor of human and applied physiology at the University of Portsmouth, he is being made an MBE for services to physiological research in extreme environments.

The 58-year-old dad-of-two said: ‘I was shocked when I found out. I’ve known for a week or two now but I’ve been sworn to absolute secrecy – I haven’t even told my family.’

He added: ‘It’s cliché but I see this as an award not just for me but for the university and my department too.’

Antony Pritchard, 51 of Portsmouth, has been made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for his services to the Royal Navy. He works as deputy command secretary at the Senior Service’s HQ on Whale Island.

Portsmouth man Philip Jones’s efforts to help Ukraine during the country’s on-going war have been rewarded.

Mr Jones, who works as a defence advisor to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence, has been made an OBE.

Determination to preserve decades of naval history has led to a man from Gosport being named in the New Year Honours list.

Derek Weaver, curator at the Marine Engineering Museum in HMS Sultan, is being made an MBE for his voluntary service to naval heritage.

Years of dedication treating poorly children led to a paediatrician from Waterlooville being named an MBE. Dr Joanna Walker, consultant paediatrician at Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust, is to receive the honour in recognition of her services to children, young people and families across Hampshire and West Sussex.

A former school governor will be honoured by the Queen for his service to education. Michael Pipes, of Emsworth, is among those who will be made an MBE.

Rear Admiral Richard Stokes has been made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) following years of naval service.

After 32 years of inspiring and teaching young people, Llyn Codling has been awarded an OBE for her services to education.

The 53-year-old from Gosport is Chief Executive Officer of the Portswood Primary Academy Trust, which runs Stamshaw Junior School in Portsmouth.

Llyn (pictured) said: ‘For me I feel this award is mainly for my staff and the children and all the people who have worked so hard over the years.

‘I feel very privileged that I am receiving this award, but I truly am receiving it for everyone else.’

Llyn has wanted to be a teacher from a young age and now leads four schools across the county.

She said: ‘I have wanted to be a teacher ever since I was a little girl.

‘I used to line up all my dolls and teddy bears and pretend to teach them.

‘I got a job when I was younger and then decided I was going to do what I had always wanted and went back to university to do teaching.’

Others mentioned in the list include Hampshire resident Dr Lynsey Pinfield, a British defence staff member based in Washington, who gets an OBE for services to international defence relations.

HOW THE FAMOUS FARED

The Beatles’ Ringo Starr and Bee Gees co-founder Barry Gibb have been awarded knighthoods in the New Year Honours, alongside a string of political figures including former Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg and key Tory backbencher Graham Brady.

Gibb, who is recognised for his services to music and charity, dedicated the honour to his late brothers and former bandmates and said: ‘The magic, the glow and the rush will last me the rest of my life.’

The musicians are joined on the list by Strictly Come Dancing judge Darcey Bussell, 48, who said she was ‘truly humbled’ to become a dame for services to dance, and War Horse author Michael Morpurgo, who is knighted for services to literature and charity.

In a short message, signed off with his trademark phrase, 77-year-old Starr said: ‘It’s great! It’s an honour and a pleasure to be considered and acknowledged for my music and my charity work, both of which I love.

‘Peace and love. Ringo.’

Morpurgo, 74, who previously received an OBE, said he had Joey, the equine character from the 1982 children’s book which became a hit international play, to thank for his knighthood.

Grime gets a ‘shout-out’ on this year’s list, with Richard Cowie, aka Wiley, receiving an MBE for services to music along with Grace Ladoja, who manages Skepta.

Author and journalist Jilly Cooper is recognised for services to literature and charity, actor Hugh Laurie for services to drama, former British Vogue editor Alexandra Shulman for her contribution to fashion journalism and chef Rick Stein for services to the economy.

All have their OBEs upgraded to CBEs.

Also among the 1,123 people honoured in this year’s list is ‘80s star and self-described ‘maverick’ Marc Almond, who receives an OBE for services to arts and culture.

The 60-year-old, who had hits including Tainted Love as one half of electric duo Soft Cell, said he was ‘totally excited’ to be recognised.

Breakfast TV veteran Eamonn Holmes, 58, who is also awarded an OBE for services to broadcasting, said it was a ‘wonderful accolade’.

He added: ‘It’s like getting a gold star for your homework.’