Seven-year-old Lexie Harding, from Cosham, has wanted to cut her hair for a long time but her mum, Maria Harding, kept putting it off as she loved her long locks so much.

However when last week, on August 5 the morning of her most recent cut, Lexie climbed into bed with Maria and told her she wanted to ‘give her hair to the poorly children who lose their hair,’ Maria was happy to oblige her.

‘I just thought of it because I was really sad that people had lost their hair,’ said Lexie.

7-year-old Lexie Harding chops 13 inches of her long locks to donate to the Little Princess Trust.

Maria added: ‘I was really proud of her, after I explained why they didn't have hair and why they were poorly, we found the Little Princess Trust.

‘We saw that it costs £550 to make the wig and she said ‘can we give them that money?’

The family quickly created a Go Fund Me account for the youngster to raise cash towards the manufacture of the wig, and within 24 hours she had raise £150, with the total currently at £245.

13 inches of Lexie's hair to be donated to the charity which provides thousands of real hair wigs to sick children and young people.

‘Family and friends have been absolutely amazing and have already donated around £250, but we want to try and push to get the £550 for the wig,’ said Maria.

Lexie, who plays for two local football teams – Paulsgrove Youth Football Club and Moneyfields Youth Girls, cut 13in off her hair to donate to the charity which provides thousands of real-hair wigs to sick children and young people, aged up to 24, across the UK and Ireland.

Both her Saturday and Sunday football teams have shown Lexie hoards of support around her decision to chop her locks, sponsoring her and sharing the link to her fundraiser on social media.

Lexie’s dad, Ricky Harding, who coaches Lexie on her Saturday team said: ‘She’ll do whatever she can, a little while ago we did a sponsored run with her football team to raise money for Rowans Hospice.’

‘She’s all for doing those sorts of things, she’s brilliant, some children wouldn’t think to do that sort of thing but she’s very clever for her age,’ he added.