Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The first set of traffic disruption has taken place near Portsmouth and Fareham at junction 11. "Queueing traffic on exit ramp on M27 Westbound at J11 A27 (Fareham / Gosport)," AA Traffic News said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Then further along other issues have been reported. "Lane closed on exit ramp due to stalled vehicle on M27 Eastbound at J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham). Traffic is coping well," the AA said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Substantial delays have also been reported between junction 3 and 7. The AA stated: "Severe delays of eleven minutes on M27 Eastbound between J3 M271 (Southampton Docks) and J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End). Average speed 20 mph."