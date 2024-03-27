M27 traffic: "Severe delays" for drivers along busy motorway
The first set of traffic disruption has taken place near Portsmouth and Fareham at junction 11. "Queueing traffic on exit ramp on M27 Westbound at J11 A27 (Fareham / Gosport)," AA Traffic News said.
Then further along other issues have been reported. "Lane closed on exit ramp due to stalled vehicle on M27 Eastbound at J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham). Traffic is coping well," the AA said.
Substantial delays have also been reported between junction 3 and 7. The AA stated: "Severe delays of eleven minutes on M27 Eastbound between J3 M271 (Southampton Docks) and J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End). Average speed 20 mph."
The AA added: "Delays on M27 Eastbound at J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh)."
