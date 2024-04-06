“Severe delays” for drivers on M27 amid heavy traffic into Portsmouth
“Severe delays” are being reported on the M27.
Drivers on the busy Hampshire motorway are suffering delays to journeys between junction 4 to 7 which is impacting traffic on the M3.
AA Traffic News said: “Severe delays of ten minutes and delays increasing on M27 Eastbound between J4 M3 and J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End). Average speed ten mph.”
A subsequent post added: “Queueing traffic and one lane closed on M27 both ways from J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End) to J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh).” Meanwhile in Portsmouth on the M275 traffic is very slow heading into the city.
