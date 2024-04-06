“Severe delays” for drivers on M27 amid heavy traffic into Portsmouth

“Severe delays” are being reported on the M27.
By Steve Deeks
Published 6th Apr 2024, 13:46 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2024, 14:16 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Drivers on the busy Hampshire motorway are suffering delays to journeys between junction 4 to 7 which is impacting traffic on the M3.

AA Traffic News said: “Severe delays of ten minutes and delays increasing on M27 Eastbound between J4 M3 and J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End). Average speed ten mph.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A subsequent post added: “Queueing traffic and one lane closed on M27 both ways from J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End) to J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh).” Meanwhile in Portsmouth on the M275 traffic is very slow heading into the city.

Related topics:M27Portsmouth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.