‘Severe’ fire at holiday village in Hayling Island

A ‘SEVERE’ fire at a holiday village this morning was tackled by fire crews before being put out – with no one injured.

The blaze at Mill Rythe Holiday Village on Havant Road, Hayling Island, broke out in an arcade amusement just after 6am this morning before it was extinguished less than an hour later.

Fire crews from Havant and Hayling Island attended the scene using four breathing apparatus and two hose reels.

No evacuations were needed while no one was hurt following the inferno.

It is not known how the fire started.

Hayling Island Fire Station tweeted the fire was ‘severe’ after the incident.