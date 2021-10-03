Police

It was discovered in a parking area in Lower Bannister Street, Southampton, Hampshire, on Saturday morning.

Officers said a man lost the finger while trying to climb a fence and they are concerned he might have lost a lot of blood.

A Hampshire police spokesman said: ‘Investigations have found a man lost the finger in an accident while trying to climb a fence after getting trapped in a courtyard area.

‘However he wandered off after being given a towel by a resident.

‘Officers are concerned for his welfare due to the trauma of what happen and as he appears to have lost a lot of blood.

‘Anyone who thinks they know who the man is should contact us on 101 and seek medical assistance for him.