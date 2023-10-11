Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman reported that she was touched over her clothing by a man.

Since this time, officers have been following up a number of lines of enquiry, including arresting a man in his 20’s in connection with this sexual assault. He was released from custody but remains under investigation.

As part of this investigation, the police are now appealing for anyone who entered the shop between June 22 and 28 this year who may have information to assist enquiries.

In particular they are keen to hear from a woman with dark hair and a dark T-shirt with a white logo who entered the shop on June 28, as she may have vital information to assist our enquiries.

The police said that they ‘appreciate that this incident happened a number of months ago, but want to reassure the community that we have been exploring all available lines of enquiry before considering appealing to the wider public.’

