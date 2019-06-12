Shock as boy falls from multi-storey Portsmouth car park

People in Portsmouth city centre have been left shocked after a boy fell from a multi-storey car park.

Police closed an off-street NCP car park opposite a multi-storey car park, which is above Tesco in Crasswell Street, after the boy was found at 8am.

A woman at the scene said her sister, a nurse, had discovered the boy whilst walking to work.

The woman, who asked not to be named, said: ‘She saw something was wrong and went to help - she’s a real good Samaritan.

‘She said he’s in a critical condition and has been taken by air ambulance to hospital.’

The air ambulance landed in the Market Way car park north of Cascades shopping centre.

A resident who lives in nearby Buckingham Street said: ‘It’s so sad.

‘It’s about the fourth time something like has happened in two years.’

The multi-storey car park has reopened.