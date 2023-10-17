A new sweetshop has opened in the city centre – but the confectioner seem familiar to local people.

Hilbornes Sweet Shop welcomed customers to its new home inside Cascades Shopping Centre on Saturday, October 14 having moved from a smaller unit which was branded as “Sweets 4 U”. Hilbornes was established more than 11 years ago, initially as a small shop in Albert Road, Southsea. The new, larger unit bears the slogan “Best sweet shop in Portsmouth” on its frontage.

Owner Kim Hilborne has spent last 8 years running Sweets 4 U, having originally launched the shop on a temporary basis for the Christmas season.

Following the launch, Kim said it feels “amazing” to have opened at the larger premises with an expanded range of products. She said the new shop is also more accesible to people using prams and wheelchairs. Kim added that the response from customers so far has been “phenomenal”.

Here are 8 pictures of the new Hilbornes shop:

Owner Kim Hilborne. Picture: Sarah Standing

Picture: Sarah Standing

Picture: Sarah Standing

Picture: Sarah Standing