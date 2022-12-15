Shropshire man Michal Kopaniarz charged over fatal crash in Andover resulting in death of Portsmouth mum Alex Britton and two others
POLICE have charged a 39-year-old man from Shropshire over a fatal crash in Andover, which saw Portsmouth mum Alex Britton and two others pronounced dead at the scene.
The collision involved a Vauxhall Astra, a Mercedes food delivery van, a HGV, and a DAF recovery truck on the A303 near Andover around 8.40am on August 25, 2021.
Three people in separate vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene.
This included mum-of-two Alex Britton, 28, from Fifth Avenue, Portsmouth, as well as Tina Ince, 58, from Lydgate Road, Southampton, and Tom Watson, 30, from Cheriton Avenue, Southampton.
Now Michal Kopaniarz, 39, has been charged with three counts of causing death by dangerous driving and one count of perverting the course of justice.
Kopaniarz, of Park Road in Donnington, Shropshire, has been remanded in custody and will appear at Basingstoke Magistrates Court today.