The collision involved a Vauxhall Astra, a Mercedes food delivery van, a HGV, and a DAF recovery truck on the A303 near Andover around 8.40am on August 25, 2021.

Three people in separate vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene.

This included mum-of-two Alex Britton, 28, from Fifth Avenue, Portsmouth, as well as Tina Ince, 58, from Lydgate Road, Southampton, and Tom Watson, 30, from Cheriton Avenue, Southampton.

A man has been charged over a crash in Andover that resulted in the deaths of three people last August. Archive Picture: Habibur Rahman

Now Michal Kopaniarz, 39, has been charged with three counts of causing death by dangerous driving and one count of perverting the course of justice.

