Silver Auction for the Rowans Hospice takes place in Southsea today

TODAY is the day hundreds of silver items including silver tea sets and jewellery will be auctioned off in a special charity auction.

As part of the Rowans Hospice Silver Jubilee Appeal, Nesbits Auctioneers is hosting an auction between 10.30am and 5pm with all proceeds going towards the £7.5m renovation of the hospice's facilities in Waterlooville.

Nesbits managing director and auctioneer John Cameron and co-owner David Nesbit'Picture: Sarah Standing (200619-1277)

Hospice marketing director Theresa Bailey said: ‘We have been overwhelmed by our community’s response. On a daily basis we have received bags and boxes full of donations, ranging from silver tea services, and cutlery to jewellery.

'The community has been so generous that I understand that Nesbits is bursting at the seams.’

The funds raised will go towards the three-year renovation project, which includes the lightening and brightening of all patient bedrooms and en-suite facilities. Interactive controls will be installed, along with quiet patio areas for families and friends, plus new seating areas and private spaces.

The dedicated patient entrance will be refurbished to improve first experiences at the hospice and the new route will include colour, light, images of nature on the walls and clouds on the ceiling.

The auction is on today at Nesbits Arts & Auctioneers on Clarendon Road from 10.30am until 5.30pm.