Sir Michael Caine to star in film about Second World War veteran who fled care home to join D-Day 70 commemorations

Bernard Jordan made headlines around the world in 2014 when he sneaked out of his care home in Hove and caught a train from Brighton to Portsmouth to catch a ferry.

Mr Jordan’s adventure, spanning 48 hours, also marked the culmination of his 60-year marriage to Irene, who will be played by Glenda Jackson.

The film, named The Great Escaper, aims to celebrate their love and considers the lessons we might all learn from their generation.

Actors Sir Michael Caine and Glenda Jackson starring alongside one another again for their new film The Great Escaper. Issue date: Thursday September 8, 2022.

The Oscar-winning British actors last acted together 47 years ago in 1975’s The Romantic Englishwoman.

Entertainment company Pathe announced principal photography for the film has begun.

Oliver Parker, who has worked on films such as 1999’s An Ideal Husband and 2007’s St Trinian’s, is on directing duties for the project with the script written by William Ivory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Parker said: ‘No-one can resist a script that makes people both laugh and cry – I loved Billy’s writing and the story itself, so inspirational and so moving; to have Michael and Glenda – two iconic actors – agree to honour this story with their brilliance, it’s the cherry on the cake!’

Sir Michael is a two-time Oscar winner, having picked up best supporting actor gongs for Hannah And Her Sisters and The Cider House Rules.