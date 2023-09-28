Sir Michael Gambon has died aged 82, his family has confirmed. (Credit: Getty Images)

Sir Michael played Albus Dumbledore in six of the eight Harry Potter films, and has won four TV Baftas, is known for his extensive back catalogue of work across TV, film, radio and theatre over a career spanning five decades. He is also known for playing French detective Jules Maigret in ITV series Maigret, and for his 1986 role as Philip Marlow in Dennis Potter's The Singing Detective.

A statement issued on behalf of Lady Gambon and son Fergus Gambon said: "We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon.

"Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia."

Sir Michael made his first appearance on stage in a production of Othello at the Gates Theatre, Dublin in 1962 and was knighted for his contribution to the entertainment industry in 1998.

He put in a memorable performance in the BBC's 2015 adaptation of JK Rowling's The Casual Vacancy and his illustrious theatre career includes appearances in Alan Ayckbourn's The Norman Conquests, The Life Of Galileo and Nicholas Hytner's National Theatre production of Henry IV, Parts 1 and 2.