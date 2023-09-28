News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Flights to Italy set to be disrupted as airport staff announce strike

Sir Michael Gambon has died as family say they are devastated at the loss of the Harry Potter and The Singing Detective star

Actor Sir Michael Gambon has died peacefully in hospital at the age of 82, his family has said.
By Kelly Brown
Published 28th Sep 2023, 13:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 13:17 BST
Sir Michael Gambon has died aged 82, his family has confirmed. (Credit: Getty Images)Sir Michael Gambon has died aged 82, his family has confirmed. (Credit: Getty Images)
Sir Michael Gambon has died aged 82, his family has confirmed. (Credit: Getty Images)

Sir Michael played Albus Dumbledore in six of the eight Harry Potter films, and has won four TV Baftas, is known for his extensive back catalogue of work across TV, film, radio and theatre over a career spanning five decades. He is also known for playing French detective Jules Maigret in ITV series Maigret, and for his 1986 role as Philip Marlow in Dennis Potter's The Singing Detective.

A statement issued on behalf of Lady Gambon and son Fergus Gambon said: "We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia."

Sir Michael made his first appearance on stage in a production of Othello at the Gates Theatre, Dublin in 1962 and was knighted for his contribution to the entertainment industry in 1998.

Most Popular

He put in a memorable performance in the BBC's 2015 adaptation of JK Rowling's The Casual Vacancy and his illustrious theatre career includes appearances in Alan Ayckbourn's The Norman Conquests, The Life Of Galileo and Nicholas Hytner's National Theatre production of Henry IV, Parts 1 and 2.

In 2016 he appeared as Private Godfrey in the big screen adaptation of Dad's Army, and his other film roles included period dramas such as 2010's The King's Speech, 2001's Gosford Park and 2017's Victoria & Abdul.

Related topics:ITV