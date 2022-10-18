Six-year-old fundraiser to go the extra mile for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance

On 27 October, Alanna, six, will be joined by her mum and dad as they leave the family home at 7am making her way through Stubbington, Titchfield, Parkgate, Bursledon, Bitterne and Portswood before arriving at her final stop, University Hospital Southampton (UHS), about eight hours after setting off.

Alanna has been captivated by the life-saving charity since she was given a tour of the yellow and green helicopter by Captain Dave Nicholls, when it had to land near her grandma’s house.

She said: ‘It was so amazing being shown around the helicopter by Captain Dave. Since then, I have wanted to raise more and more money to help the paramedics and doctors get to people and save lives.

Six-year-old Alanna is set to walk 16.6 miles from her home in Lee-on-the-Solent to University Hospital Southampton (UHS), to raise funds for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance.

‘They might be going to your mummy, daddy, aunties, uncles, brothers, sisters or even your best friends. They are there when we need them every single day, even Christmas day!

‘I will probably be quite tired after my walk, but I know I will feel really happy about helping the air ambulance and the people who need it. I just want to raise as much money as I can to help them to save people's lives,’ added Alanna.

Captain Nicholls said: ‘Without people like Alanna who raise money so that we can fly a medical team to people who need it, we couldn’t do what we do. Having met Alanna a number of times, I know what an awesome person she is, and I am sure she will put all of her effort into doing this for the Air Ambulance.’

Six-year-old Alanna

Alanna has already stomped past her target of £300 for her most recent challenge, raising £755.

Her passion for the charity has already seen her raise more than £1,200 through a 13-mile walk in May this year and a jumble sale on her front lawn in June 2021.

Alanna has already garnered support from local businesses and Gosport MP Dame Caroline Dinenage, who said on Twitter: ‘At 6 years old, this is an incredible achievement, well done Alanna!’

