A fire erupted in New Road, Fratton, this morning. Pic Simon McClumpha

Five fire engines from Southsea, Cosham and Havant attended the incident at Sunrise Linen Hire Service in New Road, Fratton, around 5.30am.

READ NOW:

A fire erupted in New Road, Fratton, this morning. Pic Stu Vaizey

Locals reported a “massive fire’ and hearing “screams” as firefighters battled flames – with the inferno described by a firefighter as “industrial”. It is not thought anyone was seriously hurt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paramedics were in attendance as the street was swamped with firefighters.

Firefighters are still currently on scene “dampening down” the area to the back of the linen shop where the fire is understood to have started.

An aerial platform ladder and other specialist equipment were used by fire crews.

The building has suffered extensive damage.