On Sunday December 11, join Solent Mind at Southampton Common, for the Mental Elf Festive Fun Run to help raise money for the Hampshire-based mental health charity.

Project Communications Officer Emily Stenner said: ‘The Mental Elf Festive Fun Run is a good way to bring the community together to dress up with your family and friends. Having an event which brings people together while still helping us raise funds to go to our goal of better mental health in Hampshire will be so special.’

Whether you want to run, walk, jog, or dance your way through the common the charity invited everyone to come dressed in their most festive outfits.

Adult tickets cost £15, £12 for four – 16-year-olds and ages three and under go for free. Visitors can even bring their furry friend along for just £1.