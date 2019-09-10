Songs and smiles for Anne's 100th birthday in Waterlooville

Dinah Anne Perry celebrated her 100th birthday on August 29 with her family and friends at Wisteria Lodge, Waterlooville.

Dinah, known to everyone as Anne, was born in Cumbria but grew up in Eskdale with her three siblings.

George Perry with his wife Anne Perry in 1943.

During the Second World War, Anne was a Wren from 1944 and carried on until 1970.

Anne married her beloved husband George Perry on 23rd December 1943 and they lived in Hart Plain Avenue, Waterlooville, in a bungalow that George designed for their family in 1961. The couple have three daughters Diana, Joan and Janet.

The couple were happily married for 27 years until George died in 1970 and Anne moved to Wisteria Lodge in 2015.

Throughout her life, Anne has always been very family-orientated and she loves to see her seven grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She also has a soft spot for the family dog Borris who scampers into see her on a regular basis.

At Wisteria Lodge, Anne enjoys music and looks forward to singing with entertainer Lee Pashley.

She has been looking forward to receiving her card from the queen and celebrating this milestone in her life for months, repeatedly telling staff she hopes to make her 100th birthday. For her special birthday, Anne enjoyed her special cake and champagne with her family, friends and staff at Wisteria Lodge.