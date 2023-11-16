Sophie's Legacy launches 2023 Christmas Appeal to help families in hospital
Sophie’s Legacy is asking for donations this Christmas to make sure that children undergoing treatment in hospital are able to have a Christmas they deserve.
The charity works closely with hospitals in order to improve the experience that children and families have in hospitals.
Sophie’s legacy was founded following the death of Sophie Fairall, who had a rare type of cancer, and her mum, Charlotte, is dedicated to making positive changes to help children in hospital.
This year the team has launched its Christmas Appeal and the charity is asking for donations of gifts for the festive season.
The team is looking for advent calendars including Free From calendars, chocolate calendars and activity advent calendars, all of which will go to children in hospitals in the area.
They are also hoping to receive toy donations which will be given out in hospitals and they are looking for gifts such as fidget toys, arts and crafts, pencils, pens, Amazon vouchers, adult colouring books, water painting, Lego, card games, toiletries, pyjamas for adults and children and underwear.
If you do wish to make a donation to the charity, there are cut off deadlines. If you are donating an advent calendar, the cut off date will be November 24, 2023 and if you are donating hospital gifts, the cut off date is December 15, 2023.
Donations can be dropped off at Sophie’s Legacy Office Monday to Wednesday between 10am and 2pm.