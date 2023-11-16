The team at Sophie’s Legacy has officially launched the charity’s annual Christmas appeal in a bid to ensure that families in hospital have access to gifts.

The charity works closely with hospitals in order to improve the experience that children and families have in hospitals.

Sophie’s legacy was founded following the death of Sophie Fairall, who had a rare type of cancer, and her mum, Charlotte, is dedicated to making positive changes to help children in hospital.

Sophie's Legacy has launched its annual Christmas Appeal for 2023. Pictured: Sophie's family, Lucy 16, Amelia 10, Gareth and Charlotte Fairall with a picture of Sophie at their home in Stubbington on Monday 12th December 2022 Picture: Habibur Rahman

The team is looking for advent calendars including Free From calendars, chocolate calendars and activity advent calendars, all of which will go to children in hospitals in the area.

They are also hoping to receive toy donations which will be given out in hospitals and they are looking for gifts such as fidget toys, arts and crafts, pencils, pens, Amazon vouchers, adult colouring books, water painting, Lego, card games, toiletries, pyjamas for adults and children and underwear.

If you do wish to make a donation to the charity, there are cut off deadlines. If you are donating an advent calendar, the cut off date will be November 24, 2023 and if you are donating hospital gifts, the cut off date is December 15, 2023.