South Downs National Park awarded six figure sum to restore vital wetlands

Water Vole in South Downs National Park.

The project aims to bring together environmental organisations, farmers, and communities to create and restore priority wetland habitats across the park and beyond, including around 30 downland dew ponds, as well as farm and village ponds.

Work will focus on restoring and recovering ecosystems at Amberley Brooks and Pulborough Brooks, together with a rare coastline saline lagoon called Ferry Pool, at Pagham Harbour, near Bognor Regis.

Trevor Beattie, chief executive of the South Downs National Park Authority, said: ‘Here we have significant wetland habitats that are under increasing pressure from climate change.

‘After one of the driest summers on record, this development funding comes at an opportune moment to help kickstart our ambitious partnership bid to restore and protect vital aquatic ecosystems.’