South Downs National Park launches annual photo competition with a theme of 'stunning seasons'

An English Bluebell Wood taken by Simon Newman. Afternoon sun shining through the trees on a carpet of bluebells at Joan's Acre Wood

This year’s contest has the theme of “Stunning Seasons of the South Downs”, with people being asked to submit breathtaking images that capture the true essence of spring, summer, autumn and winter in the national park.

There will be a £100 prizewinner for each of the four seasons, so judges will be looking for a variety of interesting shots that depict the changing conditions and the impact on landscape, nature and people.

For the first time in the competition’s history, there will be a “Towns and Villages” sub-category with a top prize of £100. Judges will be looking for an amazing image showcasing one of the national park’s many towns, villages and hamlets, such as images of high streets, village squares, public parks, churches, historic buildings or community events such as summer fetes.

As always, the photo competition will feature a non-themed wildlife category, with a top prize of £100 for an incredible shot of one, or many, of the beautiful creatures inhabiting the South Downs, as well as a runner-up prize of £50.

The youth competition returns this year for budding young photographers – with categories 10 years and under and 11-to-17. The prize for 10 years and under will be a family ticket to Marwell Wildlife, while the winner of the 11-to-17 category will win a family ticket to BirdWorld.

Returning to judge the competition are award-winning professional photographers Rachael Talibart, Finn Hopson and Carlotta Luke, as well as Claire Blow, deputy editor of Outdoor Photography magazine.

Carlotta said: “I’m very excited about this year’s theme! There is so much change to the landscape of the National Park as the seasons progress, giving photographers a lot to focus on. I would love to see some photos that really capture the feeling of a season through its distinctive quality of light, light that changes throughout the year with the angle of the sun.

“I’m very pleased that the competition has expanded to include our lovely National Park towns and villages. There is so much to choose from here, from townscapes and historic architecture to community events. I can’t wait to see what comes in.”

All entries can be submitted via: southdowns.gov.uk/care-for/photo-comp.