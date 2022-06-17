South Downs National Park photography competition invites you to capture images 'Near and Far'

And, with the weather warming up and the Summer Solstice on Tuesday, the South Downs National Park is set to enjoy several weeks of magical dawns and dusks with a kaleidoscope of colours.

With that in mind, people are being encouraged to get out and capture dramatic, expansive views of the National Park and be in with the chance of winning £250.

The theme for this year’s photo competition is ‘Near and Far’ and photographers are invited to capture far-off views that showcase the scale and majesty of the South Downs landscape.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Orchids at Butser Hill in The South Downs. Picture by Lewis Watt

As part of the brief, photographers can also submit breathtaking images that capture close-up views of the National Park, showcasing the beauty of nature in intricate detail.

Carlotta Luke, one of the competition’s judges, said: ‘If there was ever a place to capture an amazing sunrise or sunset, it’s the South Downs National Park.

‘The way the sky radiates with hues of yellow, orange, and red and the light hits the landscape can be make for an extraordinary image. Just after sunrise and before sunset is the golden hour of photography and it presents a golden opportunity for photographers to capture some amazing snaps. That feeling you get when you know you’ve got a great shot never gets old!’

Entries for the photo contest close at midnight on Monday, October 31.