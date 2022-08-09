Set to take place from September 16 to 25, this year’s Southampton International Boat Show is promising a whole host of new family friendly areas, dinghy zones, a wide range of exhibitors, and a Quayside Club VIP experience.

Held at Europe’s largest purpose-built show marina, visitors can see a number of boats from kayaks to catamarans and from SUPS to superyachts, while more than 650 global marine brands will showcase the latest boat models and innovative marine gadgets.

Members of the British Olympic Sailing Team kicked off last year's Southampton International Boat Show festivities.

Key features at this year’s show will include the ‘On the Water’ zone, helping visitors get afloat, and The Dinghy Zone, where visitors can find everything from sports and sailing dinghies, trailer boats, cruisers, boat builders, high-performance equipment, sailing clubs, holiday providers and training options in one place.

Visitors can ask experts any burning questions at the foredeck stage where leading experts will speak on a whole host of topics from Swallows and Amazons to buying a boat, and from rowing the Atlantic to flare disposal.

At the Classic and Day Boat Zone, visitors can celebrate the boats and craftsmanship that stand the test of time. Classic boat enthusiasts and seasoned boaters will be able to find all the equipment they need to keep their treasures gliding across the water. Exhibitors are on hand to help boating novices dip their toes in the water.

Mayflower Park will be offering a chance to relax and soak in the atmosphere. From fresh-out-of-the-water oysters, an array of international street food, cocktails, and chilled Champagne, visitors won’t be short of food and beverages throughout the show and within the Quarterdeck Bar & Restaurant.

This year will see the launch of the new Environmental Innovation Showcase, which will shine a spotlight on the best of the marine industry’s new environmental products.

Exhibitors are invited to submit their entries to secure a spot in the inaugural showcase.