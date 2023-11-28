Southern Rail: Major delays train delays after bus collides with level crossing in Angmering affecting numerous routes
There are currently emergency services at the site of the collision, which has taken place at the Roundstone Level Crossing in East Preston – but there are a lot of delays.
Southern Rail made an announcement on X (formally known as Twitter) which said: “Due to a road vehicle colliding with level crossing barriers at Angmering all lines are blocked.
"Southern services disrupted in the Angmering area, on the route between Worthing and either Littlehampton or Barnham.
"You can use your ticket at no extra cost on Stagecoach bus services between Brighton, Worthing, Littlehampton, Bognor Regis, Chichester, Havant and Portsmouth.”
On the trainline planner, it says that the delays are expected until 7pm this evening (November 28) and there are a number of bus replacements in place for passengers who have had their trains cancelled or delayed.