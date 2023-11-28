A collision involving a bus and a level crossing in West Sussex has resulted in a number of delays between Worthing and Barnham.

Southern Rail made an announcement on X (formally known as Twitter) which said: “Due to a road vehicle colliding with level crossing barriers at Angmering all lines are blocked.

Police are dealing with an ongoing incident in Barnham.

"You can use your ticket at no extra cost on Stagecoach bus services between Brighton, Worthing, Littlehampton, Bognor Regis, Chichester, Havant and Portsmouth.”