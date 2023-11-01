News you can trust since 1877
Southern Water close one lane of Eastern Road in Portsmouth following burst sewer

One lane on a major city road has been closed off following a burst sewer.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 1st Nov 2023, 07:47 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 07:47 GMT
Emergency work has started in Eastern Road by Southern Water which has confirmed that a sewer burst last night (October 31) at approximately 10pm.

A spokesperson for Southern Water said: “We’re sorry to road users in Portsmouth who have been affected by a burst sewer in Eastern Road.

“A single lane of the road is closed while our teams begin the repair to the pipe, which burst around 10pm on Tuesday (31 October).

Eastern Road has had a lane closed off while Southern Water complete repairs following a burst sewer. Pictured: Flooding in Eastern Road, Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur RahmanEastern Road has had a lane closed off while Southern Water complete repairs following a burst sewer. Pictured: Flooding in Eastern Road, Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman
Eastern Road has had a lane closed off while Southern Water complete repairs following a burst sewer. Pictured: Flooding in Eastern Road, Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman

“Our team quickly attended the site to prevent further flooding and assess the damage to the pipework so we could begin repairs as soon as possible.”

The burst sewer is a result of the heavy rainfall over the past few days and the weather has also affected a number of different areas in the country.

Tankers have been used to help with the clean-up of the area which was affected by sewage waste and wastewater flows have now been diverted to a different part of the network.

The spokesperson added: “The repairs are expected to take two to three days. However, our priority is to ensure the work is carried out safely, so repairs may be paused temporarily if the weather conditions brought about by Storm Ciaran are too extreme.

“We’re working with the Highways Agency to get the road fully reopened as soon as possible.”

It is advised that if you notice a burst pipe or sewer, get in contact with the water supplier as soon as possible.

To report any problems with your water supply, click here.

