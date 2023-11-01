One lane on a major city road has been closed off following a burst sewer.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A spokesperson for Southern Water said: “We’re sorry to road users in Portsmouth who have been affected by a burst sewer in Eastern Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A single lane of the road is closed while our teams begin the repair to the pipe, which burst around 10pm on Tuesday (31 October).

Eastern Road has had a lane closed off while Southern Water complete repairs following a burst sewer. Pictured: Flooding in Eastern Road, Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman

“Our team quickly attended the site to prevent further flooding and assess the damage to the pipework so we could begin repairs as soon as possible.”

The burst sewer is a result of the heavy rainfall over the past few days and the weather has also affected a number of different areas in the country.

Tankers have been used to help with the clean-up of the area which was affected by sewage waste and wastewater flows have now been diverted to a different part of the network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson added: “The repairs are expected to take two to three days. However, our priority is to ensure the work is carried out safely, so repairs may be paused temporarily if the weather conditions brought about by Storm Ciaran are too extreme.

“We’re working with the Highways Agency to get the road fully reopened as soon as possible.”