Southern Water: Customers in Hampshire without water following site shut down
and live on Freeview channel 276
Southern Water has confirmed that Storm Ciaran has caused a major incident at one of its sites which supplies water to customers in Southampton.
The incident has resulted in a water outage for customers in postcodes SO40 and SO45.
As a result of this, the water company has organised four bottled water stations which are extremely busy.
The stations are as follows:
- Places Leisure Centre, Eastleigh, SO50 9NL
- Costco, Southampton, SO15 8TA
- Applemore Leisure Centre, Hythe, SO45 5TN
- Gangwarily Leisure Centre, Fawley, S045 1GA
The sites have been open since 8am this morning and they will be open until 10pm this evening. The sites will reopen at 8am tomorrow morning (November 4).
On the Southern Water website it says: “This is due to Storm Ciarán’s unprecedented impact on the water quality and levels of the River Test, close to our Testwood Water Supply Works.
“This has made it extremely difficult for us to abstract water and treat it for drinking water, and has led to a temporary site shutdown. As a result, we are struggling to fill reservoirs in some areas of the southern Hampshire areas and northern areas of the Isle of Wight.
“Our teams are working around the clock to get our Testwood site back working as soon as possible, as stormwater levels fall and water quality improves.”