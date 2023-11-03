Numerous bottled water sites have been opened up across Hampshire following a major incident, Southern Water confirms.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident has resulted in a water outage for customers in postcodes SO40 and SO45.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a result of this, the water company has organised four bottled water stations which are extremely busy.

Thousands of customers are without water following water outage.

The stations are as follows:

Places Leisure Centre, Eastleigh, SO50 9NL

Costco, Southampton, SO15 8TA

Applemore Leisure Centre, Hythe, SO45 5TN

Gangwarily Leisure Centre, Fawley, S045 1GA

The sites have been open since 8am this morning and they will be open until 10pm this evening. The sites will reopen at 8am tomorrow morning (November 4).

On the Southern Water website it says: “This is due to Storm Ciarán’s unprecedented impact on the water quality and levels of the River Test, close to our Testwood Water Supply Works.

“This has made it extremely difficult for us to abstract water and treat it for drinking water, and has led to a temporary site shutdown. As a result, we are struggling to fill reservoirs in some areas of the southern Hampshire areas and northern areas of the Isle of Wight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad