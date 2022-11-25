Now residents from across the area have turned up at the firms Havant-based treatment works to highlight the firm’s continued dumping of sewage into the Solent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attendees at the protest have called for more investment, greater transparency, and more engagement with the community.

A protest against Southern Water took place on Thursday, November 24, outside the firm's Budds Farm Water Treatment plant in Southmoor Lane, Havant. Picture: Sarah Standing (241122-6926)

Sienna Somers, policy and advocacy manger at the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust (HIWWT), said: ‘For us, it’s the fact that Southern Water are not doing enough.

‘The problem needs massive scale of investment – there’s not getting away from it.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trust continues to work with firm on ‘small scale’ nature projects, but its overall impact has been negative, according to the trust representatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pictured is: (l-r) Andy Ames, Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust, Jeanette (74) from Southsea, and Debbie Garrod from Langstone. Picture: Sarah Standing (241122-6993)

Now the issue was driving ‘unprecedented’ levels of interest environmental groups, according to David Allwright, a policy officer at HIWWT.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: ‘A lot of young people are coming to us. Young people are very animated by this.’

‘Its one of the issue we see time and time again raised by local people – and not just by hardcore campaigners, more and more of them are local residents.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the firm appears to be reluctant to discuss the issue with these engaged residents, according to Alan Burgess, a Unite co-ordinator, who said attempts at a public meeting had been stonewalled.

Protesters outside the Southern Water plant demanded the firm meet with residents, investment more in infrastructure, and become more transparent about the problem of sewage discharges into the Solent. Picture: Sarah Standing (241122-3034)

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Portsmouth and district Unite Community officer said: ‘The first step is engagement. I have had a long conversation with someone from Southern Water, but they weren’t interested in having a public meeting in Portsmouth.’

The group is continuing to talk with Southern Water about the possibility of a public meeting in the new year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Little, a resident of Warren Park for more than 60 years, has seen first-hand over decades how pollution and sewage dumping has eroded the natural landscape.

Having fished off the coast of the Solent since he was a boy, Andrew said he has now abandoned his pastime due to the destruction of wildlife.

Advertisement Hide Ad