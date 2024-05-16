Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Second World War themed mural has appeared on the Southsea seafront ahead of the highly anticipated 80th anniversary of D-Day next month.

The painting, which depicts and man waving a hat accompanied by a dog with a poppy in its mouth, is thought to have appeared over the weekend (May 10-11) and has been compared by some on social media to the work of mysterious street artist Banksy. Writing on social media, some local people have speculated that the figures represent Winston Churchill and a British Bulldog “waving farewell to the troops on D-Day”.

A Second World War themed mural has appeared on the Southsea seafront ahead of the highly anticipated 80th anniversary of D-Day next month.

The artwork can be seen on the wall of the shelter adjacent to Southsea Beach Cafe and the Indian Food Hut. It comes ahead of the 80th anniversary of D-Day next month which will be marked with huge commemorative events in Portsmouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...