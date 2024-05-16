"Southsea Banksy" - World War II themed mural appears on Portsmouth seafront ahead of huge D-Day 80 events
The painting, which depicts and man waving a hat accompanied by a dog with a poppy in its mouth, is thought to have appeared over the weekend (May 10-11) and has been compared by some on social media to the work of mysterious street artist Banksy. Writing on social media, some local people have speculated that the figures represent Winston Churchill and a British Bulldog “waving farewell to the troops on D-Day”.
The artwork can be seen on the wall of the shelter adjacent to Southsea Beach Cafe and the Indian Food Hut. It comes ahead of the 80th anniversary of D-Day next month which will be marked with huge commemorative events in Portsmouth.
Three days of commemorative events are set to take place, culminating in a two-part commemoration on Southsea Common on June 5. These will run alongside events in France on June 5 and 6 which also mark the 80th anniversary of the Normandy Landings. Around 6,000 members of the public will join D-Day veterans, Armed Forces personnel and special guests at major commemorative events paying tribute to veterans of the Greatest Generation. Hundreds of schoolchildren from the city will also be invited to hear directly from the veterans of D-Day. On June 3 , D-Day veterans will gather in Portsmouth to meet modern-day Royal Marines personnel and local schoolchildren to pass on their wisdom to a new generation. They will then gather at Southwick House – the allies’ headquarters on D-Day – to watch a tribute flypast by The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.
