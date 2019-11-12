Have your say

It might only be November but it is starting to look a lot like Christmas.

The nights are beginning to draw in, the weather is turning colder and the supermarkets are stocking festive sandwiches.

Christmas lights will be switched on in Southsea this week. Picture: Allan Hutchings (151730-882)

In Southsea it is going to become even more Christmassy in the coming days as the lights are switched on.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When are the Christmas lights in Southsea being switched on?

The lights will be turned on this week – on Thursday evening, just a couple of days from now.

Where is the switch on happening?

As usual the Christmas lights switch on will take place in Palmerston Road, right in the heart of Southsea.

READ MORE: Here are the dates for the Christmas light switch on events across the Portsmouth area

What time does it begin and end?

Festivities will start at 4pm on Thursday and will finish will the lights being switched on at 6pm, so it is not a late night for families planning on attending.

Will there be entertainment?

In the build up to the grand switch on there will be performances from local school bands, choirs and dancing groups.

The Love Southsea market will be running all day before the lights are turned on.

The Lord Mayor of Portsmouth - Councillor David Fuller – will be attending along with players from Portsmouth Football Club.

Who is hosting the event?

Wave 105, along with stars from the Kings Theatre production of Aladdin, will host the official Christmas light switch on in Southsea.

Will there be fireworks?

Weather permitting the show will conclude with the switching on of the lights and a firework finale!

What will the weather be like?

According to the Met Office’s latest forecast as of November 12 – a yellow weather warning is in place for Thursday in Portsmouth for rain.

READ MORE: Weather warning issued for rain as Met Office warns it could cause travel disruption

It is predicted that up to 60mm of rain could fall in some places.

Where can I park?

There are a number of car parks in Southsea including the Pyramids car park which is open until 10pm.