Southsea Community Cinema and Arts Centre opened in a blaze of publicity in May this year, but the dream is turning into a nightmare, as they are fast running out of cash.

The opening of the centre, in Palmerston Road, represented the culmination of a long-held dream of Portsmouth Film Society to have a permanent headquarters. Since then it has put on numerous screenings of arthouse and older mainstream films, as well as theatrical plays, but has failed to get enough bottoms on seats to break even. The building also houses a cafe, and a space which has been used by a variety of groups for meetings and workshops.

Co-founder Aysegul Epengin said: ‘We have sold more than 1,200 tickets in the short time we have been at our new home. We are up and running. People like us, but not enough are attending. Unless we have many more paying customers we will go out of business.

Happier times: Aysegul Epengin and the staff of the new Southsea Community Cinema when it opened in May 2022. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘Its incredibly hard, and we are trying everything we can think of, producing ideas, talking with third parties, but if things don’t improve, the financial structure will force us to change our model.’

Aysegul says they have bookings for private parties in Feburary and March, and art exhibitions pencilled in through to May. However, they are not getting enough people consistently coming to the screenings.

‘We don’t want to give up the screenings, so we might have to give up the cafe, or the workshops or the educational activities. We are all volunteers – nobody has taken a salary. We are really hoping things will improve and that people will come. It’s not a big cinema, and everyone who’s come in says they really like it.

Aysegul Epengin is concerned about the future of Southsea Cinema Pictured: Ayesgul Epengin at Southsea Cinema on Friday 16th December 2022 Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘When we opened we had all these people come in, lots of publicity and everyone said how lovely it is, but they haven’t come back. Maybe it’s the cost of living – who knows?

‘We’re still getting people coming in and saying they didn’t realise we were here. After January if we don’t see any changes in the numbers we have to say goodbye to everybody. I don’t want to do that, I have put so much into this. I am sure we will find a solution, but at this point it is a worry.’

Cllr Steve Pitt, in charge of cultural matters at Portsmouth City Council said: ‘The council are wanting to support Southsea Community Cinema and we wish them well. We can see that it’s an asset, but we do need to see that it’s in a more financially resilient position before we can step in to help. If the community wants to keep then they need to support it – go to screenings, book it. It is literally use it or lost it.’

The cinema has also a sponsorship package, and would urge any local businesses who want to support them to get in touch.

They are currently screening a Christmas film season, with Elf, It’s a Wonderful Life, Die Hard 2, Love Actually and The Muppet Christmas Carol showing throughout this week.

Anyone who wants to help should email [email protected].

