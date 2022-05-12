More than eight mobile homes and caravans encamped in the car park on Tuesday night.

A spokeswoman from Portsmouth City Council said: ‘I can confirm that we are aware of an unauthorised encampment in the D Day car park and we are following our normal processes for this type of situation.’

The council has previously requested court orders to enforce the removal of traveller encampments on land owned by the local authority.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Travellers at the D-Day Story museum car park this morning.

The latest incursion follows a long series of encampments across the area, sometimes costing local authorities thousands of pounds in preventative measures or clean-up work once groups have been moved on.