Southsea firefighters plea for BBQs to be dealt with properly after attending bin fire on Southsea Common

FIREFIGHTERS have called on residents to use the correct BBQ bins and water taps around Southsea Common after they were called to deal with a bin fire started by a improperly disposed BBQ.

By Richard Lemmer
Thursday, 14th July 2022, 10:15 pm
Updated Friday, 15th July 2022, 7:28 am

A crew from Southsea fire station was called to the fire in a bin on the common near The Jolly Sailor pub at around 8.30pm on Thursday evening.

It’s sparked a plea from firefigthers who have asked for residents to dispose of their BBQs responsibly, using special bins and water taps around the common provided by Portsmouth City Council.

A Southsea firefighter said: ‘We attended for about 30 minutes.

Fire fighters had to use a large bucket of water to douse the fire in the bin.

‘Please use the appropriate bins and the water taps.’

Last year, Portsmouth City Council installed a total of 16 barbecue-safe bins on the common, with several placed next to water spouts that are designed for dousing any flaming detritus.

The fire service deal with more than 50 barbecue-related incidents between April and September on and around Southsea Common every year.

