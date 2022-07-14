A crew from Southsea fire station was called to the fire in a bin on the common near The Jolly Sailor pub at around 8.30pm on Thursday evening.

It’s sparked a plea from firefigthers who have asked for residents to dispose of their BBQs responsibly, using special bins and water taps around the common provided by Portsmouth City Council.

A Southsea firefighter said: ‘We attended for about 30 minutes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fire fighters had to use a large bucket of water to douse the fire in the bin.

‘Please use the appropriate bins and the water taps.’

Last year, Portsmouth City Council installed a total of 16 barbecue-safe bins on the common, with several placed next to water spouts that are designed for dousing any flaming detritus.