A crew from Southsea fire station was called to the fire in a bin on the common near The Jolly Sailor pub at around 8.30pm on Thursday evening.
It’s sparked a plea from firefigthers who have asked for residents to dispose of their BBQs responsibly, using special bins and water taps around the common provided by Portsmouth City Council.
A Southsea firefighter said: ‘We attended for about 30 minutes.
‘Please use the appropriate bins and the water taps.’
Read More
Last year, Portsmouth City Council installed a total of 16 barbecue-safe bins on the common, with several placed next to water spouts that are designed for dousing any flaming detritus.
The fire service deal with more than 50 barbecue-related incidents between April and September on and around Southsea Common every year.