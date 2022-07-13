Southsea firefighters summit 15 mountains in one day to raise over £1,000 for charity

Personnel from Red Watch Southsea climbed 15 mountains in 24 hours on June 30.
This was to raise money for The Fire Fighters Charity, by completing the Welsh 3000’s challenge.
Eight crew members were tasked to reach the top of mountains in the Snowdon, Glyderau (Glyders) and Carneddau ranges – all of which are over 3000 ft.
They could not use transport to ascend them, and the test included negotiating the infamous Crib Goch Knife edge, on Snowdon.
The team started by climbing the peak of Snowdon, and finishing at Foel-fras.
Crew manager Simon Haswell said: ‘The hike was over lots of varying terrain and includes some scrambling and climbing.
‘We completed the challenge in 18 hours and 24 minutes.
‘There was another two hour walk back to our support vehicle at the car park.’
At this time, £1,142 has been raised.