Southsea firefighters tackle 'quite serious' flat fire in Waverley Road

Two crews from Southsea fire station were dispatched to the blaze at around 7pm on Sunday evening.
No one was injured and the block of flats did not need evacuating – but the damage to the one bedroom flat was ‘quite serious’, according to an attending firefighter.
He said: ‘We managed to isolate and get the fire under control so no evacuation was needed. We used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet.
‘We attended for a couple of hours.’
The occupant was out of the flat at the time of the fire, which firefighters believe was caused by an unknown electrical appliance.