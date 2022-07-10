Southsea firefighters tackle 'quite serious' flat fire in Waverley Road

Fire crews have brought under control a fire in a one bedroom flat in Southsea.

Two crews from Southsea fire station were dispatched to the blaze at around 7pm on Sunday evening.

No one was injured and the block of flats did not need evacuating – but the damage to the one bedroom flat was ‘quite serious’, according to an attending firefighter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: ‘We managed to isolate and get the fire under control so no evacuation was needed. We used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet.

‘We attended for a couple of hours.’