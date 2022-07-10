Southsea firefighters tackle 'quite serious' flat fire in Waverley Road

FIREFIGHTERS have been scrambled to a flat fire in Waverley Road.

By Richard Lemmer
Sunday, 10th July 2022, 11:27 pm
Updated Sunday, 10th July 2022, 11:27 pm
Fire crews have brought under control a fire in a one bedroom flat in Southsea.
Two crews from Southsea fire station were dispatched to the blaze at around 7pm on Sunday evening.

No one was injured and the block of flats did not need evacuating – but the damage to the one bedroom flat was ‘quite serious’, according to an attending firefighter.

He said: ‘We managed to isolate and get the fire under control so no evacuation was needed. We used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet.

‘We attended for a couple of hours.’

The occupant was out of the flat at the time of the fire, which firefighters believe was caused by an unknown electrical appliance.

