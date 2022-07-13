The Southsea Food Festival will be taking place on Saturday and Sunday – with more than 40 stalls joining the action this year.

Food lovers will be able to browse, sample and buy a wide range of products including sausages and bacon, pies, afternoon tea, chocolate, cheese and even Portsmouth rum.

Southsea Food Festival at Palmerston Road, Southsea, during it 10th anniversary. Pictured are: Daniella Thoms, Lizzie Thoms, Nadine Connelly and Holly Murphy of Mr G's Seafood shack serving Seafood Paella. Photo:Habibur Rahman

This year the event covers a bigger area, taking in Palmerston, Clarendon and Osborne roads and Avenue De Caen, with some local road closures in place over the weekend.

As well as all the produce on offer, festival goers will be treated to live music from local artists and family entertainment.

Councillor Steve Pitt, Portsmouth’s culture boss, said: ‘Southsea Food Festival is such a popular and important community event and we are delighted to bring this event back this year.

‘The passion and dedication that so many of Portsmouth's food and drink businesses demonstrate is vital for our local economy. I urge residents and visitors to come along and see what local businesses have to offer.’

Akshaya Chapagain, Marta Gallego, Edward Fraser and Rajeev Bhandari says cheers with their Hop House 13lager during a previous Southsea Food Festival. Picture: Vernon Nash (200719-015)

The event is staged by Portsmouth City Council and sponsored by the Queen’s Hotel. The hotel’s head of pastry, Chloe Barter will be showing off her skills, with visitors able to sample some of her ‘afternoon tea in a box’.

Chloe said: ‘We want to give visitors to the Southsea Food Festival a taster of what our afternoon tea is all about.’

Southsea Food Festival is a free event. For more information visit rediscover.co.uk