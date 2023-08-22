Honour & Glory, organised by Venom Wrestling, will be taking place on September 30 at The Drayton Centre. Jensen Ryan, a renowned gay professional wrestler from Southsea, will be among the athletes competing.

Venom Wrestling is raising money for Tonic Music, a Portsmouth-based organisation which focuses on good mental health recovery through music. Mr Ryan, who has lived and worked in Southsea for 15 years, told The News: “All the shows we do are for charity, and for this one, we’re focusing on mental health charities.

Wrestler Jensen Ryan, who fights under his alter-ego "The Dark Prince".

“We wrestle to help us with depression and stuff ourselves. We find it helpful because it helps raise mental health and support local charities.”

Mr Ryan will be fighting under his alter-ego “The Dark Prince”, after starting his training in 2021. He was trained by Kapow heavyweight champion and founder of the Havant-based Quality Wrestling Academy, Rishi Ghosh.

The athlete was inspired to compete in wrestling after being inspired by the WWE in his youth. Mr Ryan added: “With how popular wrestling is, looking at the moment there are four international wrestling companies coming to the UK this year, it all books out rather quickly.

"We’ve discovered that families can enjoy it, and also give an underlying message for a charity behind it as well.” Two championship matches and a battle royal bout are scheduled for the event.