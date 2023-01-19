Southsea Green Community Garden launches project to help youths benefit from 'field to fork' experience

Southsea Green Community Garden has been awarded a £7,500 grant from the Moneybarn Social Impact Fund for a ‘groundbreaking’ project, to help local teens master growing and cooking skills in the community garden rather than in the classroom at the Portsmouth School.

Southsea Green Community Garden is a volunteer-led growing project set in Canoe Lake Park in Southsea. The workshops funded by Moneybarn will help them to pass on skills that will make a practical difference to these young people, the majority of whom don't have access to growing space, or the skills to grow their own food.

Companies, individuals, families and trusts can establish a fund with the foundation, which supports a growing programme of local community grants.

Southsea Green Community Garden

Southsea Green Community Garden, in partnership with The Harbour School Portsmouth, will be running planting, growing, gardening and cooking workshops with older pupils from the Harbour School, to help them gain life skills and understand the benefits of the ‘field to fork’ experience.

The year-long grant is run through the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Community Foundation, a charitable trust set up to inspire local giving for local needs.

Jacqui Scott, CEO at HIWCF said: ‘Our partnership with Moneybarn is incredibly valuable and effective at tackling the key social issues facing young people across the areas of Havant, Gosport, Fareham, Petersfield, Portsmouth and Southampton.

Volunteers at Southsea Green Community Garden.

‘Some of these areas have among the highest youth unemployment rates in our region and we’re proud to be distributing more grant funding this year amongst charities and community groups working hard to make young people feel included and ready to take their next steps.’

The trust works with donors like Moneybarn to give something back to their local communities and voluntary groups – providing vital services for local people.

‘Coming out of the pandemic, fostering a sense of social inclusion and creating opportunities for young people has never been more important - and we’re grateful to Moneybarn for working with us to drive change in these areas,’ she added.

The community garden welcomes anyone who wishes to visit or offer help to drop in at Canoe Lake Park to say hello and discuss how to get involved in their projects.