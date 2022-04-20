Mark Wilson is looking to pass on the ‘phenomenal’ exact replica, as the village is running out of space.

He told The News: ‘The detail on the model is absolutely amazing.

‘We are sad to let it go, but we have big new plans for the tunnel where it is housed.

‘There is just nowhere else we can put it.’

Mr Wilson, who has owned Southsea Model Village for seven years, said he is hoping to pass on the miniature to Portsmouth Museum, in Museum Road.

He is hoping the seven ft tall display will get displayed somewhere publicly, so other people can enjoy looking at it.

Southsea Model Village opened in 1956.

The Portsmouth Guildhall replica was built by Ronald Breadner, and donated to the village by Portsmouth City Council.

Mr Wilson said it has been at the heart of display for at least 15 years.

The owner added it did not make sense to move the replica to somewhere it would get damp, and ruined.

He said: ‘It is one of the most detailed models in the actual village, all made out of balsa wood, and just a phenomenal model which we’re really proud of.

‘It’s a shame it has to go really.

‘The museum seem pretty keen.

‘If they’re not going to take the whole model, they’ll take the facade.

‘Hopefully, they’ll be able to take it and put it on display, which will be great.’

Portsmouth Guildhall was originally completed in 1890. However, it was destroyed during the Second World War’s Blitz in 1941.

It was rebuilt and reopened by the Queen in June 8 1959.