Artist Mark Lewis has been adding more to his ever growing mural on the junction of Waverley Road and Clarendon Road in Southsea. Picture: Sarah Standing (171120-8709)

The Strand, a beloved hand-painted map of Portsmouth from city artist Mark Lewis, is starting to feature art for the north of the city.

Since its initial creation back in 1998, a large focus of the artwork on The Strand in Clarendon Road has been on Southsea, with businesses, people and events being immortalised on the wall.

But now there is an increased emphasis on the north of the city, with more and more businesses and individuals quite literally putting themselves on the map.

Mark said: ‘The Southsea end of the mural has become like a Where’s Wally of Southsea, which is great.

‘It helps tourists figure out where they are and where they want to go, and highlights some of the incredible local businesses we have in the area.

‘To now have businesses in Copnor and Milton getting involved is wonderful - we want to showcase everything Portsmouth has to offer and to immortalise what’s great about the city.

‘We’ve had lots going up on the mural this year and it really allows us to encapsulate and celebrate Portsmouth life.’

Popular sites such as the Hilsea Lido and Mountbatten Centre have already taken their places on the mural, with Copnor businesses such as Astles and Scott’s Barbers now beginning to follow suit.