Paul Jenkins, 52, and Trevor Jenkins, 70, were married for more than 50 years and died within hours of each other.

Tragedy hit the family when Trevor was struck by a car on Goldsmith Avenue on January 9 and Paula, who was suffering from terminal lung cancer, saw her health rapidly deteriorate in the wake of the shocking news.

Now more than 50 of the pair’s nearest and dearest have celebrated the couple’s life at a favourite haunt of the family, the Jolly Sailor pub in Southsea.

Trevor's older brother Peter Jenkins, 77, with daughter Amanda Jenkins, 38, and brother Malcolm Jenkins, 72, at The Jolly Sailor. Picture: Mike Cooter (210122)

And Trevor’s brother Malcolm said his sibling leaves a lasting legacy across the city and beyond – thanks to his decades of work as a carpenter.

The 72-year-old said: ‘He took a lot of pride in his work. We used to drive around and he’d say, ‘I built that, and that, and that’. We grew up in Pompey, went to school in Pompey.

‘His death came as a real shock. It came as shock to everyone.

‘The family has done a great job of rallying around. There’s family here I haven’t seen for years.

Friends of the Jenkins browse the collection of memories at The Jolly Sailor. Picture: Mike Cooter (210122)

‘It’s fantastic to see so many people here.

‘I hope he’s remembered as a bloody good carpenter and a generous man.’

Along with Paula’s caring nature, the couple had an abundance of friends across the city, according to Amanda.

Paula and Trevor Jenkins

She said: ‘I think people will remember my mum as the happiest woman. She was always happy to help people.

‘If my dad spoke to you once or twice on the seafront, he would class you as a friend.’

Amanda added: ‘Seeing so many people here, I can just stop from crying.

‘It’s wonderful to see. I wanted to do a drink at the Jolly Roger because whenever someone got married, or there was a birthday, or a Christening, we would have an event here.’

Amanda was praised by her family for her ‘fantastic’ work honouring her much-loved parents with the event, according to her cousin and Paul’s niece, Nicola Caley.

She said: ‘It’s fantastic. Amanda has done a great job bringing us altogether.

‘It’s what Paula and Trevor would have wanted.’

A private cremation will be held in Andover on January 30.

