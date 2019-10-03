Southsea pub nominated in Parliament's Pub of the Year competition

A SOUTHSEA pub has been nominated for the Parliamentary Pub of the Year award.

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan has nominated the Wave Maiden, in Osborne Road, for the annual award.

The national awards offer all Members of Parliament the opportunity to nominate their constituency’s favourite boozer.

The nomination follows a poll on social media, with over 280 suggestions from constituents.

The Wave Maiden topped the poll, with The Phoenix and Staggeringly Good coming second and third respectively.

Stephen Morgan said: ‘The hundreds of people that took part in this nomination process and stiff competition is a testament to the thriving pub scene we are fortunate enough to have in Portsmouth.

‘From providing a place to meet friends and socialise to offering a platform to up and coming local performer, pubs play a crucial role when it comes to community cohesion.

‘Awards such as this give us the chance the recognise this.

‘Having been to the Wave Maiden, I can see why it was selected by Portsmouth people.

I am delighted that their hard work and dedication has been recognised and am confident that they will go even further in the next round of the national awards ceremony.’

A spokesman from the Wave Maiden said the entire team was ‘honoured' that the pub's community-focus had been recognised.

He said: ‘On behalf of our entire team we'd like to thank everyone who nominated us and to those who support us.

‘We will continue to do our best for Portsmouth.’​​​​​​​​​​​​​​