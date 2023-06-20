News you can trust since 1877
Southsea pubs perfect for a pub crawl

Southsea has an array of pubs that people enjoy visiting.
By Steve Deeks
Published 20th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

Here’s a selection of some of the pubs you might want to visit whether you are on a pub crawl, a local drinker or visiting from outside of Portsmouth.

The Brewhouse and Kitchen Southsea, in Southsea Terrace, is a welcoming pub with a variety of beers that is close to Southsea Common and centre of Southsea.

1. Brewhouse and Kitchen Southsea

The Jolly Sailor in Clarence Parade, is well positioned close to Southsea Common providing a good location to watch the world go by. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

2. The Jolly Sailor

The Lord Palmerston Wetherspoon pub in Palmerston Road is located a short walk to Southsea Common and the centre of Southsea making it a good spot to drop in for a pint. Pic Allan Hutchings

3. The Lord Palmerston Wetherspoon pub

O'Neill's in Southsea. Located in the bustling Albert Road this is a great spot to meet for a drink. Pic Google

4. O'Neill's Southsea

