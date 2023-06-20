Southsea pubs perfect for a pub crawl

Southsea has an array of pubs that people enjoy visiting.
Here’s a selection of some of the pubs you might want to visit whether you are on a pub crawl, a local drinker or visiting from outside of Portsmouth.
1. Brewhouse and Kitchen Southsea
The Brewhouse and Kitchen Southsea, in Southsea Terrace, is a welcoming pub with a variety of beers that is close to Southsea Common and centre of Southsea. Photo: -
2. The Jolly Sailor
The Jolly Sailor in Clarence Parade, is well positioned close to Southsea Common providing a good location to watch the world go by.
Picture: Chris Moorhouse Photo: Chris Moorhouse
3. The Lord Palmerston Wetherspoon pub
The Lord Palmerston Wetherspoon pub in Palmerston Road is located a short walk to Southsea Common and the centre of Southsea making it a good spot to drop in for a pint. Pic Allan Hutchings Photo: Allan Hutchings
4. O'Neill's Southsea
O'Neill's in Southsea. Located in the bustling Albert Road this is a great spot to meet for a drink. Pic Google Photo: Google