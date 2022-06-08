The Allens Road community was awash with flags and bunting on Friday, June 3, as it threw a residents’ street party.

Games, music, and afternoon tea were enjoyed by all taking part in the celebration of the Queen’s 70th year on the throne.

Allens Road is known for its commitment to throwing street parties, and each year funds are raised through the events’ raffles, cake competitions, and collected donations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents of Allens Road. Picture: Keith Woodland (030621-26)

The money raised by such events are donated to a local charity.

Resident Moira Vence-Gunstane said: ‘We were thrilled to have raised an amazing £1,200 which we will be donating to The Roberts Centre Portsmouth.

‘As well as supporting local families, the centre is also supporting Ukrainian refugees who are residing in Portsmouth during this difficult time.’