Southsea residents’ Platinum Jubilee street party raises more than £1,000 for Portsmouth charity

SOUTHSEA neighbours have raised an ‘amazing’ £1,200 for a city charity by hosting fundraising events as part of their Platinum Jubilee celebration.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Wednesday, 8th June 2022, 12:40 pm

The Allens Road community was awash with flags and bunting on Friday, June 3, as it threw a residents’ street party.

Games, music, and afternoon tea were enjoyed by all taking part in the celebration of the Queen’s 70th year on the throne.

Allens Road is known for its commitment to throwing street parties, and each year funds are raised through the events’ raffles, cake competitions, and collected donations.

Residents of Allens Road. Picture: Keith Woodland (030621-26)

The money raised by such events are donated to a local charity.

Resident Moira Vence-Gunstane said: ‘We were thrilled to have raised an amazing £1,200 which we will be donating to The Roberts Centre Portsmouth.

‘As well as supporting local families, the centre is also supporting Ukrainian refugees who are residing in Portsmouth during this difficult time.’

The Roberts Centre provides support for children, families, young people and vulnerable adults.

