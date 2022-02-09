Cumberland Infant School officially opened its newly refurbished early years playground in the school grounds on Monday morning.

The school says the physical development area will play an ‘important’ role for early years children, and is set to encourage communication and imagination for the youngest pupils.

Stephen Morgan, MP for Portsmouth South and shadow schools minister, was invited to the school to do the honours of opening the playground.

Cumberland Infant School opened their new Physical Development Area on Monday morning, along with Stephen Morgan MP, Head of Portsmouth Council Gerald Vernon-Jackson and Head Teacher Mrs Herbert and school children Dexter Maylon (5), Jackson Dunk (4) Eva Goodman (6) Noah Male (5) Jesse Oakshott (6) Max Dawes (7) and Ava Leggett (3). Picture: Alex Shute

Becky Herbert, headteacher at the school, said: ‘It was a joy to have Stephen Morgan and Gerald Vernon-Jackson open our new physical development area which the children have watched being built.

‘All the children of Cumberland Infant School and Little Cumberland Pre-School were full of excitement and we are looking forward to them developing their imagination, communication and physical skills in this wonderful outdoor area.’

The school hopes that the improved grounds will help the youngsters develop their play and wellbeing after a challenging pandemic period which saw them miss out on months of educational opportunities.

Noah Male (5) was one of the first children to try it out. Picture: Alex Shute

Mr Morgan said: ‘It’s been fantastic to visit Cumberland Infant School to open its new Early Years playground and learn about the benefits it will bring to the development of local young pupils now and in the years to come.’

The MP also took the opportunity to thank teachers and staff for their efforts in dealing with the disruption caused by Covid over the last two years, as well as to better understand the current issues and challenges they face.

He added: ‘Teachers and staff have done a tremendous job here under incredibly difficult circumstances over the last couple of years and I’m hugely grateful for their efforts, so I’m delighted to have the opportunity to thank some of them in person today and learn more about the current set of challenges and issues they face.

Cumberland Infant School opened their new Physical Development Area on Monday morning, along with Stephen Morgan MP, Head of Portsmouth Council Gerald Vernon-Jackson and Head Teacher Mrs Herbert. Picture: Alex Shute

‘I will be continuing to push ministers to deliver the support young people in Portsmouth and the country need to secure the brighter futures they deserve.’

The new playground. Picture: Alex Shute