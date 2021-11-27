Southsea venue The Queens Hotel opens Apres Ski Lodge and Bar in garden

The Queens Hotel in Clarence Parade has opened its Apres Ski Lodge and Bar, which will be open until December 23.

Adorned with reindeer decorations and Christmas trees, the new bar in the marquee offers a range of festive drinks from mulled wine to a Gingerbread White Russian, as well as ‘Alpine Hot Dogs’ and cheese fondue sets.

Opening night saw the 200-capacity venue packed out, with guests enjoying the ski-wear on offer for the perfect picture for Instagram.

Punters having fun at the ski bar Picture: Habibur Rahman

Among those enjoying drinks with friends was Lovedean resident Katie Cosgrove, who said the new space was ‘much cosier than visiting a German Christmas market’.

The 32-year-old said: She said: ‘It’s really good fun. It’s like a winter wonderland – it’s got that feel.

‘What’s really nice is that it’s cosier than a German Christmas market.

‘We would come back.’

Cllr George Fielding, MP Stephen Morgan and Lulu Whitmore Picture: Habibur Rahman

The venue would like to offer live music, according to the hotel’s general manger, Catherine Austen, but performances during the hotel’s summer garden parties have led to a noise abatement notice.

The general manager said: ‘We have a noise limiter fitted to the sound system, so no-one can turn the volume up.’

But the lack of live music has not dampened the atmosphere, according to guests.

Kate Pearce and Queens Hotel general manager Catherine Austen Picture: Habibur Rahman

Andrea Newman from Chandlers Ford said: ‘It’s a good party venue. It’s a great place to come with some friends for a few drinks.’

The hotel has permission for the venue to run until its final day next month – but Catherine is hoping to stage similar events throughout next year.

She said: ‘If it’s successful we would like to put it up next year. We would like to keep it up further, we have lots of ideas.

‘And next year it’s the World Cup. We would love to do an event around that.’

The ski bar Picture: Habibur Rahman

A £25 ticket grants a three-hour slot, including food and two drinks, while a £15 ticket grants three hours and one drink.

Tickets can be booked at www.book.events/skipass.

