Hardy souls went for a dip despite Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service calling off its annual New Year’s Day swim due to a rise in Omicron cases - a move branded ‘sad’ by swimmers.

It is the second year the popular event has been axed due to fears over spiralling coronavirus cases.

Timothy Angel (48), Meryl Walker (57) and Jonnie Angel (56) from #Vitamin_Sea_Gosport during their dawn swim at Stokes Bay. Picture: Mike Cooter (010122)

Despite a surprisingly mild temperature of 13C, swimmers were few and far between first thing in the morning, though clutches of people took a dip throughout the day as others watched on - including Gosport mayor Mark Hook.

But those who did take the plunge were pleased they did - once they were warm and dry.

Gosport swimmer Sarah Lacey, 37, who is part of the Win the Morning Win the Day group, said: ‘It was very refreshing and not as bad as I thought it would be.

‘You feel so good afterwards. I didn’t stay in too long but it was long enough. I would recommend it to others. It was a lovely morning.

Joey Duffy (34), Joe Small (33) and dog Mia take a dawn swim at Stokes Bay. Picture: Mike Cooter (010122)

‘There’s normally lots of people doing it. It is sad it was cancelled this year again.’

Royal Artillery veteran Steve Connelly, 62, regularly takes part in the January 1 swim and decided to pledge £100 to homeless people this year.

‘I come here every year to do it. It makes you feel good,’ he said.

‘I will donate £100 to homeless people this year. I plan on just going up to people on the street and giving them money.’

Ex-Royal Marine Chris Young, 38, said: ‘Going in the sea is a great way to start off the year. It really wakes you up and makes you feel good.

‘It’s a nice thing to do and it’s good to appreciate what you have living by the sea.’

Local Jamie Hanlan, 44, said: ‘Going for a swim is a great way to bring in the New Year. It’s a good thing to do - it makes you feel alive.

‘It’s just a shame it was cancelled again this year. There’s normally lots of people taking part with money raised for charities.’

Another swimmer, who did not want to be named, added: ‘It was freezing but I’m glad I did it.

‘I think it’s daft the event was cancelled this year. How can nightclubs be allowed open but an outside swimming event is cancelled?’

Gafirs, posting on its Facebook page, said of the cancellation: ‘Whilst legally, we can run the event as usual, as a lifesaving service, our absolute priority remains the safety of the general public and our ability to continue to operate a lifesaving service to HM Coastguard and our Community.

‘With this in mind, and the current rise in Covid infections, we feel that the event cannot run as it normally does this year.’

It was not held last year.

